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Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Jan De Nul’s dredge barge Santiago visits Cotecmar for repair

VIDEO: Jan De Nul’s dredge barge Santiago visits Cotecmar for repair

Dredging
June 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul’s 1,800 m³ split hopper dredge barge Santiago recently visited Cotecmar’s Mamonal Plant in Cartagena, Colombia, for some maintenance works.

photo courtesy of Cotecmar

According to Cotecmar, their crews conducted a series of tasks, including the removal and repair of the vessel’s main hydraulic cylinder, and various maintenance operations that ensure it is in optimal working condition.

A split hopper barge features a specialized hydraulic hinge system that allows the entire hull to split in half longitudinally. This allows the vessel to dump its cargo onto the seabed quickly, efficiently, and precisely.

Technical specifications for the Santiago include:

  • Hopper capacity: 1,800 m³,
  • Length overall (LOA): 80.00 meters,
  • Width: 17.20 meters,
  • Year: 2009.

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