Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger CH Horn busy in Whitstable Harbor

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger CH Horn busy in Whitstable Harbor

Dredging
April 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jenkins Marine’s self-propelled excavator hopper dredger CH Horn is currently dredging Whitstable Harbor.

photo courtesy of Canterbury City Council

This is essential maintenance that we carry out every two years to remove silt that has built up in the harbor basin,Canterbury City Council said.

This work keeps the harbor operational and ensures the safe passage of fishing boats and cargo ships.

Related News