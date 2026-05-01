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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: CSD General Marshall in Galveston District’s Southern Area

PHOTO OF THE DAY: CSD General Marshall in Galveston District’s Southern Area

Dredging
May 1, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The General Marshall, a Callan Marine cutter suction dredger (CSD), is maintenance dredging the channel to Port Mansfield in the Galveston District’s Southern Area.

photo courtesy of USACE

Port Mansfield is positioned on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway between Corpus Christi and Brownsville.

The dredging contract started February 12, 2026, with a required completion date of January 31, 2027.

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