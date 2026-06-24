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BREAKING NEWS: CHEC gears up for Aktau Port dredging

Business development
June 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan said that the dredging operations at Aktau Port will be completed by the end of 2026.

photo courtesy of China Communications Construction

According to the Ministry, the general contractor – China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) – has already completed geodetic surveys and processed the data required for project implementation. As part of the preparatory phase, specialized dredging vessels, machinery and equipment are currently being mobilized.

Major dredging operations are scheduled to begin in the second half of July this year. The project is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2026. Upon completion, the navigational draft in the port area will be increased to 6–7 meters, allowing vessels to operate at full load capacity and improving cargo-handling efficiency,” the Ministry said.

The project is aimed at improving navigation safety and increasing the capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor).

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