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Meaford Harbor dredging kicks off next week

Business development
August 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Municipality of Meaford said that the Meaford Harbor dredging program is expected to begin on Monday, August 17, 2026, and continue until mid-October.

photo courtesy of meaford.ca

The dredging work is set to remove built-up sand, silt, and natural material from the harbor bottom to help improve boating access and keep the harbor safe and usable. 

Dredging is needed because material has built up on the harbor bottom over time, making parts of the harbor shallower. Removing this material will help improve safe boating access and support harbor operations. In-water dredging can only happen during an approved environmental timing window to help reduce impacts to fish, wildlife, and the surrounding water,” the Municipality said.

The public is asked to follow posted signage, use temporary vehicle and pedestrian routes and plan ahead before visiting the harbor.

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