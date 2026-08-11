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Home Dredging Today Building the Donnelly – USACE’s newest hopper dredger (VIDEO)

Building the Donnelly – USACE’s newest hopper dredger (VIDEO)

Business development
August 11, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ newest hopper dredger, the Donnelly, is taking shape at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Allanton Shipyard in Panama City, Florida.

photo courtesy of USACE

Built to replace the nearly 60-year-old dredge McFarland, the Donnelly is a ready reserve vessel designed to carry forward the Corps’ navigation mission.

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View on Youtube.

U.S. Army video by Daniel S. Marciniak

In July 2023, USACE awarded Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. of Panama City, FL, a contract worth $256.9 million for the design and construction of this medium class hopper dredger.

In April 2025, USACE joined contractors Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Royal IHC on April 4, 2025, in Panama City, FL for a steel cutting ceremony, kicking off construction. 

Since then, modular construction has been progressing steadily, with unit builds underway and fabrication and assembly of various key components. Work is being carried out in close coordination with the USACE Marine Design Center, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, and Royal IHC, the designer of record.

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