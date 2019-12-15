Highlights of the Week

Image source: Callan Marine

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 9 – December 15, 2019).

 

TSHD Sanderus Passes Sea Trials, Ortelius Hits the Water

Jan De Nul said in its latest announcement that their 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus has successfully passed the sea trials.

 

$54.9M for the Replenishment of North Carolina Beaches

The State of North Carolina and FEMA are announcing more than $54.9 million to reimburse expenses to restore hurricane- and tropical storm-related beach damage.

 

Velasco Terminal Expansion Project Starting This Month

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has been awarded the Velasco Container Terminal expansion project at Port Freeport, Texas.

 

Cutter Suction Dredger General MacArthur Launched

Callan Marine, a Texas-based, family-owned dredging business founded in 2009, recently launched the General MacArthur, one of the largest cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) in the U.S. market.

 

Construction of the Port of Duqm in Oman (VIDEO)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has released a video about the Duqm project which involves the creation of an enormous port area that will house, among other things, a bulk terminal and a refinery.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

