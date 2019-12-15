Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 9 – December 15, 2019).

TSHD Sanderus Passes Sea Trials, Ortelius Hits the Water

Jan De Nul said in its latest announcement that their 6.000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Sanderus has successfully passed the sea trials.

$54.9M for the Replenishment of North Carolina Beaches

The State of North Carolina and FEMA are announcing more than $54.9 million to reimburse expenses to restore hurricane- and tropical storm-related beach damage.

Velasco Terminal Expansion Project Starting This Month

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has been awarded the Velasco Container Terminal expansion project at Port Freeport, Texas.

Cutter Suction Dredger General MacArthur Launched

Callan Marine, a Texas-based, family-owned dredging business founded in 2009, recently launched the General MacArthur, one of the largest cutter suction dredgers (CSDs) in the U.S. market.

Construction of the Port of Duqm in Oman (VIDEO)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has released a video about the Duqm project which involves the creation of an enormous port area that will house, among other things, a bulk terminal and a refinery.