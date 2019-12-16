Khalifa Port Set for Further Expansion

Image source: Abu Dhabi Ports

After seven record years of operational growth, Abu Dhabi Ports flagship Khalifa Port is now set for further expansion.

The South Quay development, which will be completed by Q1 of 2021, is composed of a three km quay-wall with 18.5 meters along-side draft for general cargo, ro-ro and bulk usage. It will also include eight berths, and 1.3 million square meters of terminal yard.

The Khalifa Logistics expansion, for multi-purpose usage, will encompass a 3.1km quay wall with 8 meter draft, 15 berths and land plots, which can be tailored to individual customers.

Phase 1 of the South Quay expansion will be completed by Q4 2020, while Phase 2 and the Khalifa Logistics expansion will be completed by Q1 2021. These two expansion projects will create more than 2,800 direct and indirect jobs and contribute more than $871 million to the emirate’s GDP by 2025.

The expansion at ADT will include an extension of the quay from 1,400 to 2,265 meters and an addition of 10 new ship-to-shore quay cranes — effectively doubling ADT’s handling capacity from 2.5 to 5 million TEUs. Additionally, the new investment will include significant technological advancements, such as fully automated truck loading and discharge.

With this capacity expansion project in place, Khalifa Port will see its container handling capacity jump from current 5 to 7.5 million TEUs, which sets it firmly on the path towards its 9 million TEU milestone over the next five years.

 

