Preparations Underway for Circular Sediment Management Scheme in India

Preparation is underway for the execution of the circular sediment management plan for a reservoir dredging work in India, Royal IHC said in their latest project update.

The HDPE pipelines, geotextile tubes and non-woven material have arrived on site. The pontoon and workboat that will be used for operating the TT-pump were hired locally and have also arrived.

Dredging operations are also about to start, IHC said.

In recent months, IHC’s dredging consultants, together with experts from Deltares and NETICS, have developed an integrated project plan on circular sediment management in reservoirs.

The preparation of the dredging works included modelling and analysis of the morphological behavior of the particular reservoir. This involved mapping out the sedimentation process within it and identifying the most useful places to dredge and was carried out by Deltares.

NETICS gave advice on reusing dredged material, and shared environmentally-friendly sediment handling techniques, as well as innovative processes and their applications on reusing sediments.

Most reservoirs contain sand that can be sold as clean construction sand. Furthermore, the dredged material can be hardened with the use of additives and utilized for building purposes.

Within this project, so-called geotextile tubes filled with dredged material will be placed at designated areas downstream to reinforce the embankment and protect it against erosion.

According to IHC, these geotextile tubes enable quick dewatering of the material, and can also be laid in the reservoir to control the current and reduce future siltation or restore eroded banks.