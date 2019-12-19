Nassau County Gets FEMA Funds for Beach Renourishment

Image source: USACE

FEMA has approved $1.2 million for the State of Florida to help Nassau County defray the cost of repairing beach and dune erosion on South Amelia Island following Hurricane Irma.

This grant money will allow Nassau county to use contract services to supply, deliver and place 126,050 cubic yards of beach and dune fill to the South Amelia Island shore damaged by the 2017 storm.

FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program is an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and conducts final reviews of FEMA-approved projects.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop project worksheets and scopes of work. Following approvals by FEMA and FDEM, FEMA obligates funding for the project.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The federal share for Public Assistance projects is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost. The state determines how the non-federal share of the cost of a project (up to 25 percent) is split with the sub-recipients like local and county governments.

 

