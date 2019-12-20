Royal IHC: Turning Sand Into Solid Reef Modules

zoom Image source IHC

Royal IHC has collaborated with Subcon International to develop a purpose-built juvenile fish nursery in Australia by applying the IHC-developed Medusa geopolymer binder technology, which turns sand into solid reef modules.

The nursery includes a purpose-built reef consisting of over 50 modules and underwater artworks.

The reef has been designed by Subcon’s marine engineers and scientists to support a diverse range of aquatic flora and fauna, and is also being used as a test site for innovative reef technologies.

IHC contributed by supplying four innovative low-carbon reef modules. In these structures, conventional concrete has been replaced by a completely new material made from sand, and solidified by IHC’s Medusa geopolymer binder technology.

Subcon and IHC’s modules are the first low-carbon engineered reefs deployed around the world, which also marks a change in approach to using locally available construction materials.

The reef module project in Australia demonstrates how sustainable construction projects could take place from now on.

The ability to use materials in this way suits multiple on- and offshore applications including coastal protection, port infrastructure, roads or even buildings, and IHC is currently exploring such opportunities with different customers, the company said.