Royal IHC: Turning Sand Into Solid Reef Modules

Image source IHC

Royal IHC has collaborated with Subcon International to develop a purpose-built juvenile fish nursery in Australia by applying the IHC-developed Medusa geopolymer binder technology, which turns sand into solid reef modules.

The nursery includes a purpose-built reef consisting of over 50 modules and underwater artworks.

The reef has been designed by Subcon’s marine engineers and scientists to support a diverse range of aquatic flora and fauna, and is also being used as a test site for innovative reef technologies.

IHC contributed by supplying four innovative low-carbon reef modules. In these structures, conventional concrete has been replaced by a completely new material made from sand, and solidified by IHC’s Medusa geopolymer binder technology.

Subcon and IHC’s modules are the first low-carbon engineered reefs deployed around the world, which also marks a change in approach to using locally available construction materials.

The reef module project in Australia demonstrates how sustainable construction projects could take place from now on.

The ability to use materials in this way suits multiple on- and offshore applications including coastal protection, port infrastructure, roads or even buildings, and IHC is currently exploring such opportunities with different customers, the company said.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Pania Artificial Reef Gets OK

Napier Port has received resource consent to develop an artificial reef 1.4 kilometers north east of Pania Reef, ...

read more →

Before and After the Sandcaping (VIDEO)

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has released this incredible video showing before, during and after the ...

read more →

Bacton to Walcott Scheme Opens

Van Oord, working as part of Team Van Oord, has successfully completed the Bacton to Walcott Coastal Management ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

HAM 318 Ends Bacton Scheme

North Norfolk District Council has just announced that the last load of sand for the Bacton to Walcott Sandscaping ...

read more →

IHC, Inner City Diesel Join Forces

Royal IHC, a Dutch supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, ...

read more →

TSHD Ham 318 Busy in Bacton

North Norfolk District Council, together with its project partners Van Oord and Royal Haskoning DHV are making nice ...

read more →

GC Beach Strategy Pays Off

The Queensland’s City of Gold Coast multi-million dollar commitment to its beaches has paid off, with new ...

read more →

Bacton-Walcott Sandcaping VIDEO

﻿ Royal HaskoningDHV has just released a video about the UK’s first ever sandscaping coastal project named the ...

read more →

Nelly Bay Sand Scheme Underway

The Queensland’s Townsville City Council just announced that the works on a project to prevent beach sand ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Randle Reef Project Progresses

Phase 2 of the Randle Reef Environmental Remediation Project in Hamilton, Ontario – one of the largest ...

read more →

DOP Pumps Busy at Het Loo

Damen Shipyards Group has just released this very interesting story in their Magazine about Damen DOP pumps’ ...

read more →

Palm Beach Works – Phase 2

The City of Gold Coast has just announced that the Phase 2 of the Palm Beach Shoreline Project in now underway. ...

read more →

Gold Coast Works Underway

Beach restoration works are currently underway across the Gold Coast – with locals and visitors urged to stay ...

read more →

Renaturierung by Royal Smals

﻿ Royal Smals, a Dutch company involved in hydraulic and civil-engineering works, has just released a video about ...

read more →

Body Recovered Off Prong Reef

After two day of intensive search operation, the Indian Coast Guard yesterday afternoon recovered the body of a ...

read more →