Shelby Secures Potential Funding for Mobile Harbor Improvements

Alabama Senator Richard Shelby yesterday voted to approve the first of two comprehensive appropriations packages that together contain all 12 Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020) appropriations measures, H.R. 1865.

The legislation, which passed the Senate by a vote of 71-23, contains funding for various Alabama priorities.

“Completing the Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations process is good news for the nation and Alabama,” said Senator Shelby. “From investing in our state’s infrastructure and supporting agricultural development to funding groundbreaking medical research, this package addresses many important priorities. I am proud of this bipartisan agreement and look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have in my home state.”

H.R. 1865 contains the following provisions impacting Alabama:

Corps of Engineers: