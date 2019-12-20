Shelby Secures Potential Funding for Mobile Harbor Improvements

Image source: USACE

Alabama Senator Richard Shelby yesterday voted to approve the first of two comprehensive appropriations packages that together contain all 12 Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020) appropriations measures, H.R. 1865. 

The legislation, which passed the Senate by a vote of 71-23, contains funding for various Alabama priorities.

“Completing the Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations process is good news for the nation and Alabama,” said Senator Shelby. “From investing in our state’s infrastructure and supporting agricultural development to funding groundbreaking medical research, this package addresses many important priorities. I am proud of this bipartisan agreement and look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding will have in my home state.” 

H.R. 1865 contains the following provisions impacting Alabama:

Corps of Engineers:

  • $378 million recommended in the Construction account for a Regional Dredge Demonstration Program in the central Gulf of Mexico. Mobile Harbor would be eligible for these additional funds.
  • Includes a new regional dredge demonstration program for the Central Gulf Coast which will explore innovative ways of executing dredging in a logical and sequenced manner to seek efficiencies, cost savings, and minimize disruptions to critical construction and maintenance dredging requirements across the nation;
  • $50 million above the budget request in the Operation and Maintenance account for Donor and Energy Transfer Ports. Funds will benefit Mobile Harbor;
  • $10.975 million for Coastal Inlets Research Program in the Operation and Maintenance account and report language recommending additional funding to establish a multi-university-led effort for connecting terrestrial and coastal models and to continue work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Water Center in Tuscaloosa on protecting the nation’s water resources;
  • Includes $16 million for Aquatic Nuisance Control Research in the Operation and Maintenance account for research and development related to harmful algal blooms.

 

