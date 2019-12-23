Royal IHC: DRAGA 20 on Its Way to Colombia

zoom Image source: Royal IHC

The new mining wheel suction dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, the DRAGA 20: BIJAO, is ready for transport to Colombia, Royal IHC said in their latest announcement.

Loaded on a pontoon, the electric, dismountable wheel dredger will make her way to Antwerp where she shall be loaded on a transport vessel bound for Cartagena.

“After the transport to the mining site in El Bagre, we will commission the dredger for her work as overburden removal dredger in the alluvial gold mines,” said Royal IHC in their statement.

The dredger is designed to remove overburden by dredging to expose gold bearing sediments.

With a total power of 800kVA, the dredger is capable to operate to a dredging dept of 15 meters and is fitted with a dredging wheel to handle the sticky clay of the overburden.

The name of the dredger DRAGA 20: BIJAO refers to the ancient name of El Bagre, the municipality where Mineros Aluvial has its operational facilities.