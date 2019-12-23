Royal IHC: DRAGA 20 on Its Way to Colombia

Image source: Royal IHC

The new mining wheel suction dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, the DRAGA 20: BIJAO, is ready for transport to Colombia, Royal IHC said in their latest announcement. 

Loaded on a pontoon, the electric, dismountable wheel dredger will make her way to Antwerp where she shall be loaded on a transport vessel bound for Cartagena.

“After the transport to the mining site in El Bagre, we will commission the dredger for her work as overburden removal dredger in the alluvial gold mines,” said Royal IHC in their statement.

The dredger is designed to remove overburden by dredging to expose gold bearing sediments.

With a total power of 800kVA, the dredger is capable to operate to a dredging dept of 15 meters and is fitted with a dredging wheel to handle the sticky clay of the overburden.

The name of the dredger DRAGA 20: BIJAO refers to the ancient name of El Bagre, the municipality where Mineros Aluvial has its operational facilities.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Damen Seminar in Latin America

Damen, in cooperation with Endratech, hosted their Dredging Seminar in Latin America last week. The Dredging ...

read more →

Another IHC Dredger for Mineros

Royal IHC has launched DRAGA 20: BIJAO, an electric, dismountable wheel dredger for Mineros Aluvial SAS, a gold ...

read more →

All Set for Meuse River Launching

A launching ceremony of the new 7.950m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River will take place on ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Busy Times for ROHR-IDRECO

ROHR-IDRECO Dredge Systems has successfully commissioned another Jet Suction DRAGA for one of their German ...

read more →

IHC, Inner City Diesel Join Forces

Royal IHC, a Dutch supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, ...

read more →

RHDHV Part of Southsea Coastal

A partnership of Royal HaskoningDHV, LDA Design and Atkins has been named as the successful bidder for the detailed ...

read more →

Dredgers Part of Green Maritime

The Green Maritime Methanol consortium has selected nine ships for research on the application of renewable ...

read more →

DOP Pumps Busy at Het Loo

Damen Shipyards Group has just released this very interesting story in their Magazine about Damen DOP pumps’ ...

read more →

NavCom Package for Two CSDs

Radio Holland Netherlands booked an order recently to deliver a NavCom package to two cutter suction dredgers, ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Assembly of the 2000th Pump

﻿ Two weeks ago, Royal IHC symbolically handed over the 2,000th dredge pump to be built by the company to its new ...

read more →

Master Plan for Mekong Delta

Royal HaskoningDHV has been selected to deliver the first integrated Master Plan for the Mekong Delta in Vietnam, ...

read more →

Royal IHC Joins NML

Royal IHC has joined Maritime by Holland (NML) – a foundation which plays a connecting role between ...

read more →

Pentair Pumps for IHC Dredgers

Royal IHC has awarded Pentair Fairbanks Nijhuis an order to supply cooling water, rinsing and gland pumps for two ...

read more →

TSHD Scheldt River at KNVTS

Erik van der Blom, Manager Development & Innovation at Royal IHC, gave a lecture last week about the 8.400m³ ...

read more →

IHC-Built Dredger Clears Sea Trials

The successful sea trials of Royal IHC’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) D11 21 DE JULIO took place during ...

read more →