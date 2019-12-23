Stratford Hosts USACE Meeting on Tidal Flats Restoration

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, held a public information meeting recently in the Baldwin Center located at 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford, Connecticut.

During the meeting, USACE presented the Proposed Plan for Environmental Restoration for the Tidal Flats and Outfall-008 drainage ditch sediments at the Stratford Army Engine Plant Site located in Stratford, Connecticut.

Over 100 people attended the event with close to 25 questions and comments from the general public and other stakeholders.

The Plant was selected for closure under the Department of Defense Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) of 1995 (Public Law 101-510).

On behalf of the U.S. Army BRAC Office, USACE has implemented a focused feasibility study to develop alternatives for the remediation of the contaminated tidal flats and Outfall 0008 adjacent to the Site.

The volume of sediment requiring remediation is approximately 300,000 cubic yards.

 

 

