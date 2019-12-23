USACE Plans Shoreline Protection Project at Pleasant Point Reservation

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, has just announced a plan to stabilize approximately 1,500 feet of shoreline that is eroding at the Pleasant Point Reservation near Perry, Maine.

The work is being implemented under the Section 14 Emergency Shoreline Protection program. The Pleasant Point Reservation is home to members of the federally recognized Passamaquoddy Tribe.

The purpose of the proposed emergency shoreline protection project is to prevent ongoing shoreline erosion in front of tribal housing, a church, and a senior center at the Pleasant Point Reservation in Washington County, Maine by constructing a 1,500-foot long revetment.

Tribal owned-facilities may be at risk from further erosion unless immediate action is taken to stabilize the shoreline, said USACE.

The 1,500-foot long and 36-foot wide stone revetment design consists of a geotextile fabric overlain by a 6- inch layer of gravel stone, a 12-inch thick double layer of underlayer stone, and a 27-inch thick double layer of 1.0 ton armor stone on a IV: 2H slope.

Construction is expected to take four to six months and will be completed during the low portion of the tidal cycle. The proposed revetment will tie into the southern section of a newly constructed 300-foot revetment in front of the tribal owned Waste Water Treatment Plant.