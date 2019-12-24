IHC Reservoir Dredging Update

Image source: Royal IHC

Royal IHC has just released another update from the reservoir dredging pilot scheme in India, saying that a downstream HDPE discharge pipeline has been placed from dam to disposal site.

For the floating pipeline, locally sourced drums will be used as floaters and are attached to the pipeline.

“One of the goals of this pilot project is the re-use of sediment material to strengthen the embankment downstream. However, not only the sediment is re-used, also the locally purchased drums. After the completion of the project these will be sold back to the local store,” said IHC.

The preparation of the dredging works included modelling and analysis of the morphological behavior of the particular reservoir. This involved mapping out the sedimentation process within it and identifying the most useful places to dredge and was carried out by Deltares.

Within this project, so-called geotextile tubes filled with dredged material will be placed at designated areas downstream to reinforce the embankment and protect it against erosion.

According to IHC, these geotextile tubes enable quick dewatering of the material, and can also be laid in the reservoir to control the current and reduce future siltation or restore eroded banks.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

CRT Update on Winter Works

The Canal & River Trust (UK) has announced an update on a £43.6 million winter works program being performed ...

read more →

Sediment Management in India

Preparation is underway for the execution of the circular sediment management plan for a reservoir dredging work in ...

read more →

Hudson CAG Event This Week

The next meeting of the Hudson River PCBs Superfund Site Community Advisory Group (CAG) will take place on ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Update on Buffalo Bayou Desilting

Willow Fork Drainage District’s engineer, Craig Kalkomey, has just released the latest update on the Willow Fork of ...

read more →

Round Valley Reservoir Update

With work completed on the South Dam, the refurbishment of Round Valley Reservoir will be moving to the North Dam ...

read more →

Titford Pools Dredging Starts

Canal and River Trust has officially begun work to dredge Titford Pools in Oldbury as part of a £3.1 million ...

read more →

Transforming Titford Pools

Land & Water Services has officially started its work on transforming Titford Pools in Oldbury. Hidden away ...

read more →

USPA Restores Inland Waterways

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) is continuing its work on restoring the guaranteed depths on inland ...

read more →

Papillion Creek Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District, in cooperation with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Titford Pools Set for Dredging

Waterways and wellbeing charity, Canal & River Trust, working together with the European Regional Development ...

read more →

Ruane to Serve the Task Force

Sanibel Mayor Kevin Ruane has been re-appointed to serve on the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force by ...

read more →

JCD02 Dredging About to Begin

Work on the second phase of the John Compton Dam Rehabilitation Project, named ‘JCD02 – Dredging of the ...

read more →

Buffalo Bayou Work in Full Swing

The Buffalo Bayou desilting program is currently underway in a ‘2 1/2 mile segment’ of the bayou at the ...

read more →

Barker Flood Prevention Meeting

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Project Management Branch, Deputy Branch Chief, Sheri ...

read more →

$360M for Everglades Restoration

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this week outlined his recommendations for water issues in his environmental ...

read more →