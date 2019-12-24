OSIL Giant Piston Corer System for CSIRO

Image source: OSIL

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) in Australia has purchased a 24m Giant Piston Corer system for the RV Investigator from Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL).

The modular deep sea sediment coring system comprises four 6m-long barrels, a stainless steel head with removable lead weights and a mechanical trigger arm with 1m long pilot core.

The system has been specified with deck stands, deck storage for the head and barrels and a comprehensive package of tools and spares.

“The OSIL Giant Piston Corer systems can achieve recovery rates of over 95% in soft sediments and provides a more complete, longer and less disturbed sample than traditional gravity coring systems owing to the unique integral piston, which reduces internal friction and prevents plugging,” said OSIL in their announcement.

“Piston Corers are one of the most important basic tools used in the study of marine sediments, and OSIL offers customisable systems (including Launch and Recovery Systems and Winches) from 4m to 60m in length.”

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Klutina Wins Missouri Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded last week a $12 million construction contract to Klutina ...

read more →

Work Continues on Arkansas River

The Venture, a contract cutter-head dredge, is removing built up sediment from the Arkansas River Navigation System ...

read more →

Sand Bypass to Get Upgrades

A major upgrade to the Gold Coast’s Sand Bypass System jetty will ensure sand continues to be pumped northward ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

RuwBouw Opts for Piet Brouwer

Piet Brouwer Electrotechnology recently successfully supplied a power supply system for the sand dredger ...

read more →

USACE Awards Platte Contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District awarded a $1.3 million construction contract last week to Midwest ...

read more →

Spotlight on Dredge Plume

New guidelines for dredge plume modelling are currently being developed by the Commonwealth Scientific and ...

read more →

Stromag Modifies TRI Coupling

Boone B.V., a technical solutions provider and Stromag recently completed modification of a TRI Coupling that was ...

read more →

Alewijnse to Refit TSHD Nile River

Alewijnse Marine has won the contract for the supply of a new alarm and monitoring system (AMS) on board ...

read more →

Contract for L550 Levee Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District awarded a $22.1 million contract to Weston Solutions of ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Tests on Oxygen Injection System

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, has completed tests on its Hutchinson Island dissolved oxygen ...

read more →

CCCC: Two TSHDs Delivered

Two trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs), Hang Jun 6008 and 6009, equipped with the most automatic dredging ...

read more →

OSIL Tern Buoy for ORION

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) has supplied a 1.2m data buoy platform to the “ORION” joint research and ...

read more →

MacArtney MBES for Corsica

MacArtney France SAS has successfully delivered a portable Multi-Beam Echo Sounder Hydrographic System – ...

read more →

Solar Powers Sand Bypass System

A pilot solar-powered, renewable energy system will be used to help power the Gold Coast’s Seaway Sand Bypass ...

read more →

Overhauling Britannia Beaver

Royston, a specialist in diesel power sales, repair and maintenance, has completed an extensive overhaul of diesel ...

read more →