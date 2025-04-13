VIDEO: Giant CSD J.F.J. De Nul reaches 35% completion of Tuticorin job

Back to overview
Dredging
April 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

VOC Port Authority, Tuticorin, said that the dredging operations at the North Cargo Berth-III are moving ahead, reaching 35% completion so far.

photo courtesy of VOC Port Authority

According to the latest project update, the dredging work is likely to be completed by March 30, 2025.

Also under the project, the Port will reclaim around 12.5 hectares of new land that can effectively be used for cargo storage.

The main goal of this capital development program, undertaken by the giant cutter suction dredger (CSD) J.F.J. De Nul, is to allow the vessels with a draft of 14.20 meters to operate at the Port.

