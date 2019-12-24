Sunset Beach Project Completed Ahead of Schedule

The construction of a low-crest groyne and revetment on the Sunset Beach Foreshore to mitigate the effects of coastal erosion have been completed a week ahead of schedule, the City of Greater Geraldton reports.

The installation of the 40m long groyne and the 50m long revetment at Triton Place will help retain sand along with an initial beach nourishment.

City of Greater Geraldton Mayor, Shane Van Styn, said that the use of GSCs in erosion prone areas is consistent with community values.

“During the development of the Geraldton Coastal Hazard Risk Management and Adaptation Plan the Sunset Beach community made it very clear that they highly value the beach for social and recreational purposes,” he said.

“The GSC groyne and revetment that extend across the beach and into the ocean serves the dual purpose of trapping sand and maintaining the beach for community use.

“Should at some stage in the future the GSCs are no longer needed, they can be easily removed and the beach returned to its natural state.”

Construction works, conducted by Natural Area Consulting Management Services, were able to successfully work around tides to install the 200 GSCs required for the groyne and bury the 220 GSCs needed for the revetment.