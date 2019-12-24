Titan LNG Delivers LNG to TSHD Scheldt River Via Trucks

zoom Image source: titan-lng.com

A joint effort between Port of Brest, CCIMBO, DEME and Titan LNG resulted in the successful truck-to-ship LNG bunkering of the Scheldt River, the DEME owned LNG powered hopper dredger, last week.

Commenting the latest news, Eric Roellinger, Harbor Master Port of Brest, said: “Port authorities play a crucial role in the development and facilitation of the maritime use of LNG. Port of Brest stimulates sustainable developments, incorporating environmental concerns. LNG is a cleaner fuel for shipping, reducing emissions of CO2, Sulphur oxides, particles and Nitrogen oxides.”

Stéphane Lucas, Deputy Harbor Commander, added: “This bunkering marks an important step forward. Due to the strategic location of the Port of Brest, LNG bunkering activities will continue to increase in the future”.

“This LNG bunkering in Brest underlines the expansion of LNG delivery options in the ports of Europe. We would like to thank the authorities of the Port of Brest for their proactive stance and enthusiasm, supporting us with our mission to make LNG available everywhere,” added Régine Portocarero, Business Development at Titan LNG.

Grégoire Thévenin from DEME also added that Titan LNG and the Port of Brest managed to arrange the permit very quickly for unloading the trucks at the quay where the Scheldt River could bunker. Thanks to the professional cooperation between all partners, the operation was performed in an efficient and safe manner.