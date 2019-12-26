Second Season of Rothera Wharf Works

Image source: BAM

BAM Nuttall has just announced that a major modernization program at British Antarctic Survey (BAS) Rothera Research Station begins its second ‘summer season’ this month with the arrival of a 40-plus person team from BAM.

As reported, construction work on a new 74m long wharf resumes, and initial groundworks for a new science and operations building begins.

Getting the research station ready to berth the RRS Sir David Attenborough requires ambitious and complex engineering.

This season the remaining 14 of the 20 steel frames that form the wharf’s skeleton will be put in place and backfilled with rock, completing the wharf.

Antarctica is the highest, driest, coldest and windiest place on Earth. Construction is challenging and can take place during a short period in the austral summer (November to May).

The company also reported that approximately 80% of the construction team are returners from the previous season.

 

