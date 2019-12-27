New Milestone for the Port of Everett Central Marina Project

zoom Image source: Port of Everett

Port of Everett (WA) together with the contractor have reached a new milestone on the Central Marina project.

The company reported that another milestone was reached at the Port of Everett Marina this morning as crews drove the first of 13 piles for the new Central G-dock.

Earlier this year, the Port of Everett Commission awarded this $3.37 million contract to American Construction Company for the fourth and final phase of the Central Marina Improvements.

The project will complete the port’s six-year, $30 million re-investment into the northeast corner of the Central Docks.

Overall, the contract includes the following:

Reconstruction of the original Central G-dock built in the 1960s, including demolition and removal of all port-owned boathouses at the dock;

Consolidation of all remaining private boathouses to the east side of Central G-Dock and filling in the last stalls on the east side of Central I-Dock;

Creation of 500-lineal feet of new side tie moorage on the west side of Central G-Dock;

Maintenance dredging around Central G-Dock and in the area south of the recently completed Central L-Dock.

The anticipated completion of the project is spring 2020.