India Reservoir Update: IHC Equipment Positioned in Yamuna River

Image source: IHC

Royal IHC, a supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, has just released another update from the reservoir dredging pilot scheme in India.

According to their official announcement, “with the arrival of all IHC equipment and the work boat on site of our reservoir dredging pilot in India, the equipment was ready to be launched.”

Under the attention of a lot of local people, the pontoon was successfully positioned in the Yamuna River.

“Subsequently we commissioned the pontoon and prepared the TT-pump for the first pump tests, together with Rock & Reef. Furthermore, the floating pipeline was extended to reach the desired dredging spots,” said Royal IHC in their latest update.

The preparation of the dredging works included modelling and analysis of the morphological behavior of the particular reservoir. This involved mapping out the sedimentation process within it and identifying the most useful places to dredge and was carried out by Deltares.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

IHC Reservoir Dredging Update

Royal IHC has just released another update from the reservoir dredging pilot scheme in India, saying that a ...

read more →

CRT Update on Winter Works

The Canal & River Trust (UK) has announced an update on a £43.6 million winter works program being performed ...

read more →

Sediment Management in India

Preparation is underway for the execution of the circular sediment management plan for a reservoir dredging work in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Hudson CAG Event This Week

The next meeting of the Hudson River PCBs Superfund Site Community Advisory Group (CAG) will take place on ...

read more →

Reservoir Dredging in India by IHC

Dredging consultants from a consortium of Dutch companies including Royal IHC, Deltares and NETICS have prepared a ...

read more →

Round Valley Reservoir Update

With work completed on the South Dam, the refurbishment of Round Valley Reservoir will be moving to the North Dam ...

read more →

Titford Pools Dredging Starts

Canal and River Trust has officially begun work to dredge Titford Pools in Oldbury as part of a £3.1 million ...

read more →

VIDEO: The 18th Caisson in Place

﻿ Anse du Portier Monaco has just released the latest update on their land reclamation project, saying that the ...

read more →

USPA Restores Inland Waterways

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) is continuing its work on restoring the guaranteed depths on inland ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Oceanside Dredging Update

The City of Oceanside Harbor, CA, has just released the latest update of their harbor dredging project, saying that ...

read more →

JCD02 Dredging About to Begin

Work on the second phase of the John Compton Dam Rehabilitation Project, named ‘JCD02 – Dredging of the ...

read more →

Buffalo Bayou Work in Full Swing

The Buffalo Bayou desilting program is currently underway in a ‘2 1/2 mile segment’ of the bayou at the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (April 1-7, 2019).   Work ...

read more →

Tullahan River Project Announced

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday formalized a ...

read more →

Barker Flood Prevention Meeting

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Project Management Branch, Deputy Branch Chief, Sheri ...

read more →