MTCC Wins Himmafushi Dredging Contract

Image source: MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has won a contract for the K. Himmafushi Harbor – Phase 2 Project.

Director General of Planning Ministry, Fathimath Shana Faarooq, signed the agreement yesterday on behalf of the government and MTCC COO, Shahid Hussain Moosa, put his signature on behalf of the company.

Under the contract, the harbor upgrade works will consist of:

  • dredging of 18,800 cubic meters of material;
  • removal of 9,900 cubic meters of material from the harbor channel:
  • construction of a 38 meter breakwater;
  • 172 meters of quay wall;
  • 287 meters of revetment.

Additionally, this agreement includes construction of 772 square meters of pavement, installation of 11 harbor lights, channel lights, 10 mooring blocks and a ramp.

The project is estimated to cost $1.6 million and is expected to be completed in one year.

