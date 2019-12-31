PHOTO: Fresh Green Jacket for TSHD Nile River

Image source: DEME

DEME Group’s 17,000 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Nile River is getting into the new year with a fresh green jacket, the company said in their latest announcement. 

After a dry dock period in Singapore, the TSHD is now ready to head to her next project in Asia.

Earlier this year, Alewijnse Marine won a contract to supply a new alarm and monitoring system (AMS) on board the dredger.

The contract included the engineering, installation and commissioning of the new AMS hardware and software.

Together, these will form the system that will be collecting, monitoring and displaying sensor data, alarms and other relevant information.

