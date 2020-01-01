A Look Back at the Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.

Royal IHC VIDEO: Assembly of the 2000th Pump

The 2,000th pump is one of two onboard double-walled dredge pumps for Jan De Nul Group’s new self-designed 18,000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) that is currently being built.

Cutter Dredger JULIA Launching Ceremony (VIDEO)

Royal IHC has just released an interesting video of the launching ceremony of the mining cutter dredger JULIA.

VIDEO: Conversion of TSHD Samuel de Champlain

MAN Energy Solutions has released this very interesting video about the conversion of trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Samuel de Champlain to dual-fuel operations.

VIDEO: TSHD D11–21 DE JULIO in Uruguay

The TSHD was partially built in the Netherlands, before being completed in Montevideo, Uruguay, for the Administración Nacional de Puertos (ANP).

VIDEO of the UK’s First Ever Sandscaping Scheme

The beaches in front of Bacton Gas Terminal and the villages of Bacton and Walcott have been transformed over the last month as a result of the Sandscaping scheme.

Dublin Port Capital Dredging Campaign (VIDEO)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. has published a video of the Dublin Port Capital Dredging operations carried out recently under the Alexandra Basin Redevelopment Project.

VIDEO: Van Oord, Shell Together in Biofuel Pilot

Van Oord, in cooperation with Shell, is testing the use of biofuel on its fleet with the aim of achieving a 70% emission reduction by 2050 compared with 2008.

Dredging the River Parrett VIDEO

Dredging of the River Parrett on the Somerset Levels is a major spectacle. See how it’s being done for Somerset Rivers Authority by the Parrett Internal Drainage Board and contractors WM Longreach in this short video.

DEME Crews Busy at New Lock Terneuzen Project

A large volume of sand was reclaimed for the construction of the 427 meter long, 55 meter wide and 16,44 meter deep lock.