Royal IHC: India Pilot Scheme Update

Image source: IHC

Royal IHC, a supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, has just released the latest update from their reservoir dredging pilot scheme in India.

According to the announcement, the next step of the preparation of the program was the pump test.

The crew safely connected the TT-pump to the A-frame and first tested it above water in order to have a better visual observation of the jet water functionality.

After that, a discharge line was connected to the pump and it was lowered under the waterline and the pump was started up.

The last step was the testing of the performance of the TT-pump (with water) over the complete discharge line, from pontoon to the discharge location, roughly 500 meters away. Now, everything is ready for operations, said IHC.

