Waterplace Park Dredging Project (VIDEO)

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. has just presented a video overview of the Waterplace Park dredging project in Providence, RI.

The project is being done jointly by the City of Providence, the Nature Conservancy, the Coastal Resources Management Council, 195 Redevelopment District Commission, the Providence Foundation and the WaterFire.

The dredging will enhance one of the City and State’s most utilized and significant assets that brings hundreds of thousands of people to the state with events such as WaterFire, summer concerts, boating and more.

During the works, the Woonasquatucket and Providence Rivers will be dredged from the Amtrak bridge under the Providence Place Mall through Waterplace Park and downtown to the Crawford Street Bridge.

The scheme – paid for by the Clean Water and Green Economy Bond approved by Rhode Island voters in 2018 – will cost about $5 million.