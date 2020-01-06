Waterplace Park Dredging Project (VIDEO)

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. has just presented a video overview of the Waterplace Park dredging project in Providence, RI.

The project is being done jointly by the City of Providence, the Nature Conservancy, the Coastal Resources Management Council, 195 Redevelopment District Commission, the Providence Foundation and the WaterFire.

The dredging will enhance one of the City and State’s most utilized and significant assets that brings hundreds of thousands of people to the state with events such as WaterFire, summer concerts, boating and more.

During the works, the Woonasquatucket and Providence Rivers will be dredged from the Amtrak bridge under the Providence Place Mall through Waterplace Park and downtown to the Crawford Street Bridge.

The scheme – paid for by the Clean Water and Green Economy Bond approved by Rhode Island voters in 2018 – will cost about $5 million.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

