WOSI Dune Road Project on the Way

Image source: Congressman Zeldin

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open a solicitation of bids for the West of Shinnecock Inlet (WOSI) Dune Road Project.

According to the Congressman Lee Zeldin, the project will include the placement of approximately 600,000 to 800,000 cubic yards of sand to restore this area to its 2005 authorization level, which would be a better, more robust outcome than simply restoring this area to its recent 2019 pre-storm level.

Multiple recent storms have caused severe damage to the dunes along the ocean side and led to severe flooding and washovers and a near breach of the barrier island just west of Shinnecock Inlet.

This is an urgent situation along Dune Road affecting our community’s small businesses and jobs, and I am encouraged that the Army Corps is doing everything in its power within federal law to respond quickly and effectively to this urgent matter,” said Congressman Zeldin.

The Army Corps has even sped up the bid process, which significantly reduces the timeline for bidding and start of construction. This week’s progress is continued good news for our local economy and the restaurants and other businesses, including the second largest commercial fishing dock in New York, that operate in the affected area,” added Congressman Zeldin.

 

