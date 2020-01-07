Michigan Senators Highlight Coastal Erosion and Dredging Needs

Image source: DSC Dredge

Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have urged the Department of the Army and the Office of Management and Budget to help Michigan communities effected by high water levels in the Great Lakes and inland waterways.

According to the officials, extreme weather, flooding and erosion have led to damaged property, harbors, beaches, roads and infrastructure in Michigan.

The Senators asked that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) allocate funding to address coastal erosion and dredging needs, provide technical assistance with floods and storms, and fund a study to coordinate strategy on protecting the Great Lakes.

“Communities and coastlines across Michigan have been battered by flooding and erosion as a result of record high water levels on the Great Lakes and inland waterways,” the lawmakers wrote.

“It is imperative that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continue to help our communities address these near- and long-term challenges that stem, in part, from the climate crisis.”

Maintenance Dredging

The Administration’s FY2020 budget contains significant gaps in funding to address dredging needs at harbors across Michigan.

“It is our understanding that there is a $4 million shortfall in the amount needed to dredge commercial harbors in Holland, Marquette, Monroe, and Ontonagon,” the Senators said.

In addition, another $8.42 million is needed to dredge 14 recreational harbors across the state, including: Arcadia, Charlevoix, Clinton River, Leland, Little Lake, New Buffalo, and Pentwater.

“We urge the USACE to include this additional funding in the work plan to ensure access to these harbors that are critical to our local and state economies,” the officials said.

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

