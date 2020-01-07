Preparations Underway for Manasota Key Beach Renourishment

zoom Image source: GLDD

The preparation activities for the Manasota Key Beach Renourishment Project, to be conducted by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), are currently underway.

The mobilization is set to begin in the following days and will last until the beginning of February.

Once mobilization is complete, the sand placement will begin on the Charlotte County portion of Manasota Key. The contractor will complete the Charlotte County beach fill on Manasota Key and then move North into Sarasota County.

All work on Manasota Key will be completed prior to Sea Turtle nesting season.

The initial project proposes to discharge 1,009,000 cubic yards of beach compatible sand inclusive of the design beach, advance nourishment, equilibrium template, construction tolerance and tapers to restore the critically eroding shoreline of Manasota Key between R175 (Sarasota County) to R15.4 (Charlotte County).

The County permitted five offshore borrow areas for their existing Erosion Control Project and have identified three new offshore borrow areas, for a total of eight offshore borrow areas to provide the sand for initial construction and subsequent renourishment.

The beach fill will impact 2.1 acres of persistent and 2.5 acres of ephemeral nearshore hardbottom.