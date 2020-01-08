Keel Laid for New IHC Easydredge for Peruvian Cohidro

Image source: Royal IHC

A keel laying ceremony for a new IHC Easydredge 700 took place last week at the Rio Maguari Shipyard in Belem, Para, Brazil.

According to Royal IHC, IMA will be the name of the dredger that the Dutch company set to deliver to the Peruvian Cohidro and means ‘friend’ in a local dialect of the population next to the Amazon River.

“In addition to the delivery of the trailing suction hopper dredger, IHC will transfer knowledge by training and assisted operation, give local support and cooperate with social and environmental programs,” Royal IHC said in its announcement.

The IHC Easydredge® is a product line of standardized trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) ranging in hopper volume from 500 to 4,000m³.

The dredgers are equipped for maintenance dredging projects, with options available to make it suitable for all kinds of dredging operations, from grab dredging jobs to capital dredging work with large dredging depths and long discharge distances.

