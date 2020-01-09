Repairing Platte River Levee System

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha District awarded an approximately $9.2 million levee repair contract to Young’s General Contracting, Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Monday.

This contract will build upon the initial breach repair efforts that was completed on the Clear Creek, Platte River Right Bank Levee System in March of 2019 to fully rehabilitate the damaged levee system.

According to USACE, this contract is also the tenth levee repair contract the Omaha District has awarded to fully repair levee systems along the tributary systems that were damaged during the March 2019 flooding.

The Clear Creek levee system received significant damage during the March 2019 flooding, with the levee system being one of three Platte River levee systems to be breached during the event.

Fully repairing the Clear Creek levee system will restore flood risk management benefits to the nearly $300 million worth of property, including approximately 600 homes, businesses, and other structures, that is behind the levee system.

 

