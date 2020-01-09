VIDEO: Dredging at the Port of Spain Port

On Wednesday 8th January, 2020, Senator Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, and Ms. Trudy Ann Gill-Conlon visited the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal to witness the ongoing dredging project.

The project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Works and Transport, is being performed by Baggerbedrijf de Boer – Dutch Dredging.

According to the Minister of Works and Transport, it has been twenty years since the last dredging took place and was an operation deemed long overdue.

At the end of the dredging, an additional two meters of berthing capacity will be made available to allow for major vessels to berth at the port.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of January 31st, 2019.

 

