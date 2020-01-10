Sepulveda Channel Proposal on the Table

The City of Los Angeles Department of Sanitation (LASAN), through the Los Angeles County Flood Control District (LACFCD), recently requested permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to alter the Sepulveda Channel.

According to the Corps, the proposed action would construct a diversion channel within the Sepulveda Channel. The proposed features are in-river, which will require construction within the channel.

LASAN is proposing to construct a saw-cut diversion channel within the Sepulveda Channel to intercept dry weather flow, and diverting the flow to a transition channel and rock trap to be constructed in the Sepulveda Channel wall.

USACE is soliciting comments from the public, Federal, State and local agencies and officials, and other interested parties regarding the proposed project.

The deadline for sending comments on the proposal is February 10, 2020.

 

