Great Yarmouth £40m Tidal Defense Scheme Gets Underway

Environment Minster Rebecca Pow MP and Environment Agency Chair, Emma Howard Boyd, joined local partners last Friday (January 10) to mark the start of work on an innovative £40 million project to upgrade vital flood defenses in Great Yarmouth.

The work, which is expected to complete next year, will upgrade the level of protection from tidal flooding to more than 4,500 homes and businesses in the local area.

The refurbishment works will extend the working life of the existing defenses, and the new innovative construction methods being used will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the project.

This major project will see 46 flood defense walls refurbished at locations across the town using an innovative technique that will extend their lifespan by up to 30 years.

The refurbishment follows on from an initial five-year phase of work which included the use of a specialized dam to inspect and repair the steel sheet piles that form the flood walls.

Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, said: “I’m delighted to be here to witness the start of work on this vital project which will see homes and businesses in Great Yarmouth better protected from flooding for decades to come.”

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency said: “This important project will upgrade over 4km of coastal defenses for Great Yarmouth and the surrounding area, better protecting over 4,500 homes and businesses from tidal flooding. The £40.3 million investment, plus £6.2 million for ongoing maintenance, has come from a range of sources including £32.4 million provided by central government.”

Partnership contributions have come from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, £8.2 million through the Growth Deal program, and £2.8 million from the Anglian Eastern Regional Flood & Coastal Committee.

Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council have also contributed towards the project and local quayside businesses are supporting through contributions and the provision of compound space.

This project forms part of the Environment Agency’s £2.6bn investment in flood and coastal defenses, spanning from 2015-2021, which will better protect over 300,000 homes from the risk of flooding.