Repairing Muskegon South Breakwater Connector

Image source: USACE

Repairs to the Muskegon South Breakwater Connector in Muskegon, Michigan, are currently underway with the initial placement of armor stone on structure’s lakeside, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District reports. 

“Additional armor stone placement, demolition of the structure’s surface and placement of a new concrete cap will take place in the spring,” said USACE in their official announcement.

A contract for the work, in the amount of $1.6 million, was awarded to Muskegon’s Great Lakes Dock & Materials, LLC in September.

The repair work is on a portion of the breakwall that extends out to its elbow; the far end where the lighthouse stand is not under repair, according to MLive.

The southern breakwater is one of two in the area of the Muskegon Harbor. It extends 1,514 feet from the shore and Pere Marquette Park. The structure is also home to the Muskegon Breakwater Light.

