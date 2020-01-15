St. Johns River Water Management District VIDEO: Path to Recovery

The St. Johns River Water Management District has just released a very interesting video named ‘Flagler County Wetland Restoration Project: Path to Recovery’.

Under the project, twenty-two acres of dragline ditch-impacted wetlands in Flagler County have been restored, beginning a phase of renewal in the coastal wetlands.

Restored wetlands will filter pollutants from the water, serve as a nursery for fish, and provide wildlife habitat.

The St. Johns River Water Management District completed the project in December 2019 with partners the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Park Service.

 

 

