India: Royal IHC Kicks Off Sediment Removal Operations

Image source: Royal IHC

After a successful testing phase at their reservoir dredging pilot in India, Royal IHC just announced that the removal of sediment from the dam reservoir is now officially underway.

With the support of the jetwater nozzles on the TT-pump, the sediment was fluidised whereafter the mixture was transported towards the designated discharge location.

The TT-pump is pumping the sediment over a distance of roughly 500 meters downstream of the dam.

IHC said that the mixture density was monitored through visual observation with gauges and via a parallel transparent pipe on the pontoon and at the discharge site.

According to the observations during dredging, the pump was lowered or lifted accordingly.

 

 

