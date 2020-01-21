University Lakes Project: Finalists Invited to Present Their Proposals

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, announced recently that they have invited two project adviser finalists to deliver in-person presentations to the University Lakes Project evaluation team.

The finalists are a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS and a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.

The University Lakes Project Management Committee will select a project adviser immediately following the presentations – to be held today.

“Subsequently, the committee anticipates engaging a designer in spring 2020 and engaging a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021,” according to an LSU’s official announcement.

As was announced January 6, the LSU REFF received six proposals from highly qualified local and national firms in response to its request for proposals issued December 9, 2019.

Other responders to the RFP were a joint venture of Ankura Consulting Group LLC, Commonwealth James LLC, Sherman Strategies LLC and Miles Granderson LLC; Bob Jacobsen PE LLC; Jones Lang LaSalle Americas Inc.; and a joint venture of Partners in Energy LLC and Providence Engineering and Environmental Group LLC.