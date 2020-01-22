Draft SEIS on Duckabush Estuary Restoration Project Available

Image source: wdfw.wa.gov

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (Draft SEIS) titled “Duckabush Estuary Restoration Project”.

According to the WDFW’s latest announcement, they prepared this Draft SEIS in compliance with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) and other relevant state laws and regulations.

The Draft SEIS is now available for a 30-day public comment period.

The proposed project would reconnect the river to its floodplain and restore tidally influenced wetlands by modifying local roads and both moving and elevating Highway 101 onto a bridge spanning the estuary.

Distributary channels would be re-established and riparian vegetation planted.

According to WDFW, this project was identified as a high priority restoration action by the Puget Sound Nearshore Ecosystem Restoration Project.

