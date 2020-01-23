Backhoe Dredger Woomera to Dredge Clinton Channel

Hall Contracting Pty Ltd has been engaged to undertake dredging and land reclamation works at Gladstone Harbor as part of the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project.

“Our team will use backhoe dredge Woomera to widen the channel, creating safer conditions for vessels,” the company said in their latest release.

The $80 million Clinton Vessel Interaction Project being led by Gladstone Ports Corporation will widen the waterway by about 100 meters and to further develop port facility area at Fisherman’s Landing.

The work is needed to create a greater passing distance between cruising vessels and berthed ships in the channel.

According to Gladstone Ports Corporation, shipping within the port will not be affected while works are undertaken.