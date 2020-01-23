LSU Opts for Brailsford & Dunlavey Joint Venture

Image source: LSU

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, has selected a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS as the project adviser for the University Lakes Project.

The selection was made through the University Lakes Project Management Committee following in-person presentations delivered this morning by the two finalists: a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS and a joint venture of Stantec and KPMG LLP.

The Project Management Committee includes representatives from the LSU REFF, the agencies providing the project funding and the community.

Following the finalization of a contract with Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS to serve as project adviser, the University Lakes Project Management Committee anticipates engaging a designer in spring 2020 and engaging a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021.

The project advisor’s responsibilities will extend through the duration of the project, focused on assisting with rehabilitation and improvement of the six lakes adjacent to the LSU campus and City-Brooks Community Park.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Presenting Proposals for LSU Plan

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, ...

read more →

New Harelbeke Lock Opens

The official inauguration of a new lock complex along the Lys river in Harelbeke, Belgium, took place last week, ...

read more →

Six Proposals for LSU Project

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, has ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Gamuda JV Wins $227M Deal

A Malaysian-Taiwanese joint-venture firm, owned 70% by Gamuda Bhd, has won a $227 million contract to construct a ...

read more →

Vistula Spit Contract for BESIX

A joint venture including BESIX – NDI GROUP has won a contract from the Maritime Office in Gdynia, Poland, ...

read more →

Southsea Deal for VSBW JV

VSBW, a joint venture between VolkerStevin and Boskalis Westminster, has been appointed as the main contractor for ...

read more →

Kitimat Deal for BESIX

The Canadian unit of the Belgium-based contractor BESIX has been awarded an LNG berth marine structure deal for the ...

read more →

River Trent Works Get Underway

Last Friday, June 28th, marked the official start of work on a major Environment Agency flood scheme for the town ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 24-30, 2019).   ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (June 3-9, 2019).   ...

read more →

Port Kembla Contract Awarded

The Port Kembla Gas Terminal (PKGT), owned by Australian Industrial Energy (AIE), has reached another important ...

read more →

Marysville Ring Levee Phase 2AS

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District, recently began construction on the next phase of work to ...

read more →

San Diego Contract Awarded

Granite and Healy Tibbitts Builders, Inc. announced yesterday that their joint venture team has been awarded a $27 ...

read more →

Milestone for Tuas Terminal

DEME Group has just released the latest update on their Tuas Terminal Phase 1 Port Development Project in ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 28 – February 3, ...

read more →