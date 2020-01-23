TSHD Currituck Busy in Chatham

Image source: USACE

The Stage Harbor Entrance Dredging project is officially underway, according to the Town of Chatham (MA) latest news release.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) hopper dredge Currituck arrived in Chatham late Sunday afternoon, January 19th, and began maintenance dredging on Monday, January 20th.

The Currituck will be dredging daily for approximately three weeks utilizing a combination of day and 24 hr. shifts.

The severity of shoaling and high current velocities in the channel are posing challenges to dredge operations compared to past maintenance dredging efforts by the Currituck.

Existing water depths and channel widths are severely restricted in the entrance channel, mariners should exercise caution when navigating around the operating dredge.

As reported, the dredging project is expected to last approximately three weeks.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Pirates Attack TSHD Ambika

The Nigerian-flagged trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ambika (ex Galilei 2000) was attacked last week when ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 30, 2019 – ...

read more →

Top Dredging Videos of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular videos from the past year.   Royal IHC VIDEO: ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 2 – December ...

read more →

PHOTO: Minerva in Latin America

DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ‘Minerva’ is currently working on the Canal Martín ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (November 11 – 17, ...

read more →

Currituck in Ocean City Inlet

The hopper dredger Currituck, owned and operated by the USACE Wilmington District, returned to the Ocean City Inlet ...

read more →

Scheldt River Returns to the Elbe

DEME Group announced yesterday that their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ‘Scheldt River’ has returned to ...

read more →

Currituck Busy in Cape May Inlet

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District Commander, LTC David Park, toured the dredging ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

IHC Hands Over TSHD LESSE

Royal IHC handed over the custom-built 2,300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) LESSE to Baggerbedrijf de ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (July 22-28, 2019).   ...

read more →

NC Officials Tour Currituck Sound

The North Carolina state officials, lawmakers and community partners took an up-close look at how rising sea levels ...

read more →

Royal IHC Confirms NMDC Deal

Royal IHC recently signed a contract with National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE) to build ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 4 – 10, 2019).   ...

read more →

Hang Jun 6008 Passes Sea Trials

The new 6,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Hang Jun 6008 has successfully completed sea trials in the ...

read more →