IHC Reservoir Dredging Wraps Up

The dredging activities at their reservoir dredging pilot in India have been successfully completed and the dredging equipment is being dismantled and prepared for transport, Royal IHC said in their latest project update.

The drums that have been used for the floating pipeline are sold back to the local supplier and the geotextile tubes filled with reservoir sediment are covered with the non-woven material and stitched together to the gabions.

With the placement of an additional rock armor layer, the tubes are now fully protected and the downstream embankment of the Dakpathar Barrage is successfully reinforced, by reuse of reservoir sediment.