IHC Reservoir Dredging Wraps Up

Image source: IHC

The dredging activities at their reservoir dredging pilot in India have been successfully completed and the dredging equipment is being dismantled and prepared for transport, Royal IHC said in their latest project update.

The drums that have been used for the floating pipeline are sold back to the local supplier and the geotextile tubes filled with reservoir sediment are covered with the non-woven material and stitched together to the gabions.

With the placement of an additional rock armor layer, the tubes are now fully protected and the downstream embankment of the Dakpathar Barrage is successfully reinforced, by reuse of reservoir sediment.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Royal IHC India Reservoir Update

After a successful testing phase at their reservoir dredging pilot in India, Royal IHC just announced that the ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 6 – January 12, ...

read more →

IHC Pilot Scheme in India

Royal IHC, a supplier of equipment, vessels and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets, has ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

IHC Reservoir Dredging Update

Royal IHC has just released another update from the reservoir dredging pilot scheme in India, saying that a ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (December 16 – 22, ...

read more →

Sediment Management in India

Preparation is underway for the execution of the circular sediment management plan for a reservoir dredging work in ...

read more →

Round Valley Reservoir Update

With work completed on the South Dam, the refurbishment of Round Valley Reservoir will be moving to the North Dam ...

read more →

USPA Restores Inland Waterways

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) is continuing its work on restoring the guaranteed depths on inland ...

read more →

Titford Pools Set for Dredging

Waterways and wellbeing charity, Canal & River Trust, working together with the European Regional Development ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

BAM Wraps Up Saqr Port Project

BAM International, the operating company of Royal BAM Group active outside Europe, has successfully completed Phase ...

read more →

Ruane to Serve the Task Force

Sanibel Mayor Kevin Ruane has been re-appointed to serve on the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force by ...

read more →

JCD02 Dredging About to Begin

Work on the second phase of the John Compton Dam Rehabilitation Project, named ‘JCD02 – Dredging of the ...

read more →

Buffalo Bayou Work in Full Swing

The Buffalo Bayou desilting program is currently underway in a ‘2 1/2 mile segment’ of the bayou at the ...

read more →

Barker Flood Prevention Meeting

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Project Management Branch, Deputy Branch Chief, Sheri ...

read more →

$360M for Everglades Restoration

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this week outlined his recommendations for water issues in his environmental ...

read more →