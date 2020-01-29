Hopper Dredger River Thames Passes Sea Trials


DEME Group’s latest addition to the fleet, the 2.300m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) River Thames has successfully completed its sea trials in Southeast Asia.

According to the company, the newbuild was successfully put to the test near the coast of Batam, Indonesia.

The vessel is designed to maintain sea and inland waterways, as well as perform land reclamation. It is equipped with the latest electronic system to improve positioning, sounding and execution of dredging work.

To minimize environmental impact during dredging, the vessel is equipped with the latest innovation in the field of overflow – the IHC Plumigator.

The 2,300m³ River Thames is the first of two new trailing suction hopper dredgers joining DEME’s fleet in 2020.

 

