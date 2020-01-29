VIDEO: Sediment Study at North Blakeley Island

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) teamed up with USACE Mobile District’s Regional Sediment Management Team, kicking off a sediment study on January 13, 2020, at North Blakeley Island in Mobile, Alabama. 

The study will determine if sediment currently stored on North Blakeley Island could be used to strengthen the marshes around the island.

“The effort that we led into this past week with our ERDC Team was for them to come and we were pulling marsh sediment profiles to look at the current health of the systems and its history,” said Don Mroczko, Mobile District Biologist.

“Are those wetlands and are those marshes accreting material naturally, are they strong and are they getting enough sediment. Because if not, they might benefit by receiving some sediment from our disposal areas.”

The Regional Sediment Management Program is a National USACE Program looking for unique ways for dredge material placement.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

