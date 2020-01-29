VIDEO: Sediment Study at North Blakeley Island

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) teamed up with USACE Mobile District’s Regional Sediment Management Team, kicking off a sediment study on January 13, 2020, at North Blakeley Island in Mobile, Alabama.

The study will determine if sediment currently stored on North Blakeley Island could be used to strengthen the marshes around the island.

“The effort that we led into this past week with our ERDC Team was for them to come and we were pulling marsh sediment profiles to look at the current health of the systems and its history,” said Don Mroczko, Mobile District Biologist.

“Are those wetlands and are those marshes accreting material naturally, are they strong and are they getting enough sediment. Because if not, they might benefit by receiving some sediment from our disposal areas.”

The Regional Sediment Management Program is a National USACE Program looking for unique ways for dredge material placement.