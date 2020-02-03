Dredging Part of the New Soo Locks Project

The first phase of construction on the New Lock at the Soo has been awarded to Trade West Construction Inc., informs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District.

The much anticipated mega-project will be constructed in three phases.

Trade West Construction will receive almost $53 million to complete this first phase of construction, which involves deepening the upstream approach channel to a depth of 30 feet.

Construction will begin in spring 2020 and will take approximately two years to accomplish.

This is an exciting time for the Corps and the Great Lakes. We look forward to working with the contractors and meeting all the milestones in this first phase of the project, which is critical to the success of the entire project.” said Lt. Col. Greg Turner, district engineer.

Phases two and three of the project are still in design phase and involve rehabilitation of the upstream approach walls and construction on the new lock chamber, respectively.

Second phase of the project will be advertised for bid in February 2020. The third phase, construction of the new lock chamber, will include rehabilitating downstream approach walls and is expected to be advertised for bid in spring of 2021.

 

