NRW: New Plans for Hinkley Point C Sediment Disposal

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has started discussions with EDF Energy about a new marine licence application to dispose of dredged material from the Bristol Channel into a disposal site off the coast of Cardiff, South Wales.

EDF has submitted its plan to NRW for the sampling and testing of the sediment from the construction site of the Hinkley Point C power station off the Somerset coast in England.

NRW’s role is to determine whether the sediment, up to 600,000m³, is suitable for disposal at sea, but will first assess the suitability of the sample plan to inform any future licence application for its disposal in Wales.

EDF previously dredged and disposed of sediment in 2018 and now plans further work at the site in early 2021.

According to NRW, marine licences will be required for the collection of samples and dredging the sediment in English waters from the Marine Management Organization, and another one for disposing of the sediment in Welsh waters from NRW.

As NRW begins an assessment of the company’s sample plan, it has launched a six-week consultation until 18 March, 2020, with specialists including the Center for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), ABPmer, the Environment Agency and NRW’s own advisers.