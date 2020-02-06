All Set for Carteret County Beach Renourishment

Image source: USACE

All preparations for the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project are complete and the site is ready for dredging and sand pumping operations, informs the Carteret County Shore Protection Office.

The dredge Liberty Island arrived on Monday (2/3/2020), and is undergoing a minor type of repair while moored to one of berths at the Morehead City Harbor Port, the officials announced yesterday.

They also added that dredge inspections are tentatively scheduled for today (2/6/2020) and that the project could start shortly thereafter. However the weather/sea state could be problematic, and in that case, the county is planning for a Saturday (2/8/2020) start date.

So far, much of the land-based beach pipe has been delivered and towed to the first subline landing area in Atlantic Beach. Also, the cube/pickup-line has been affixed to the submerged pipeline that lands on the beach, and is ready to serve as a conduit for sand to be delivered from the hopper dredge.

The contract for the phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD).

The phase II will utilize 1,995,000 cubic yards of sand obtained from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project.

West Emerald Isle (EI), Salter Path (IB), Pine Knoll Shores (PKS), and West Atlantic Beach will receive 345,000 cy, 140,000 cy, 990,000 cy, and 520,000 cy, respectively along 9.5 miles of shorelines.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 27 – February ...

read more →

Preparations for Carteret Beachfill

There’s lots of activity taking place on land and in the water at the Atlantic Beach, NC, preparing the site ...

read more →

GLDD Ready for Carteret Beachfill

Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project is scheduled to begin in the first week of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Manasota Beachfill on the Way

The preparation activities for the Manasota Key Beach Renourishment Project, to be conducted by Great Lakes Dredge ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Nears End

The Collier County 2019 Beach Renourishment Project is wrapping up ahead of schedule, the county said in their ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Update

Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc. is about to begin Collier County Beach Renourishment project, according to the ...

read more →

GLDD Completes Carteret Beacfill

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s hopper dredge Liberty Island yesterday delivered the last load of sand to eastern ...

read more →

Carteret Beachfill Almost Done

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) vessel Liberty Island got back to work last Sunday (April 21) ...

read more →

Carteret County Work Continues

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) vessels Liberty Island and Ellis Island have been busy over the past ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Ellis Island in Carteret County

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) finished working eastward from the submerged pipeline landing at 8th ...

read more →

Post Florence Ops Move Forward

The Carteret County announced yesterday that Reach 3 (east Indian Beach and Salter Path) under the Post Florence ...

read more →

GLDD Makes Progress in NC

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) made some nice progress last weekend with the Post Florence ...

read more →

GLDD Busy in Carteret County

For the last couple of days, dredges Dodge Island and Padre Island have been busy working on the Morehead City ...

read more →

Restoring Bogue Banks Beaches

Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and Carteret County, North Carolina, have signed an agreement ...

read more →

Post Florence Project Starts Soon

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) has begun mobilizing land- and water-based pipe, heavy equipment and ...

read more →