All Set for Carteret County Beach Renourishment

All preparations for the Phase II of the Carteret County Post Florence Renourishment Project are complete and the site is ready for dredging and sand pumping operations, informs the Carteret County Shore Protection Office.

The dredge Liberty Island arrived on Monday (2/3/2020), and is undergoing a minor type of repair while moored to one of berths at the Morehead City Harbor Port, the officials announced yesterday.

They also added that dredge inspections are tentatively scheduled for today (2/6/2020) and that the project could start shortly thereafter. However the weather/sea state could be problematic, and in that case, the county is planning for a Saturday (2/8/2020) start date.

So far, much of the land-based beach pipe has been delivered and towed to the first subline landing area in Atlantic Beach. Also, the cube/pickup-line has been affixed to the submerged pipeline that lands on the beach, and is ready to serve as a conduit for sand to be delivered from the hopper dredge.

The contract for the phase II of the Post Florence Renourishment Project was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD).

The phase II will utilize 1,995,000 cubic yards of sand obtained from the Offshore Dredged Material Disposal Site (ODMDS) associated with Morehead City Federal Navigation Project.

West Emerald Isle (EI), Salter Path (IB), Pine Knoll Shores (PKS), and West Atlantic Beach will receive 345,000 cy, 140,000 cy, 990,000 cy, and 520,000 cy, respectively along 9.5 miles of shorelines.